REVEALED: Medical practice moves to full telehealth

A BILOELA practice manager has confirmed that his practice will be moving to a full telehealth service for all patients from next week.

Dr Rifan Chendio, from the Griffith Oxley Clinic, told the Central Telegraph this afternoon of the change and said it would be a big adjustment for his practice and patients.

“It will of cause present some challenges for those who may need to see a doctor but we will do our best to accommodate them,” Dr Chendio said.

“Our doctors will be able to treat patients based off the existing medical reports we have of them and knowledge of their medical conditions.”

Dr Chendio said that his clinic was following the practice policies from Queensland Health including the triaging of patients and urging people to book appointments over the phone to prevent unnecessary walk-ins.

“We do have a coronavirus clinic set-up in that over a two hour period from around 4.45-5pm in the afternoon, we specifically treat patients with flu-like symptoms or who are having respiratory issues.

“We will try to help as much as we can and constantly communicate with our patients.”