Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
AT THE POST: The 2020 Thangool Cup may be moved from September 12 to November 28 to allow for large crowd numbers.
AT THE POST: The 2020 Thangool Cup may be moved from September 12 to November 28 to allow for large crowd numbers.
News

REVEALED: Major change to 2020 Thangool Cup

Aaron Goodwin
9th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH COVID-19 restrictions already causing the cancellation of countless events across the country, the Thangool Racing Club committee has made a big call on the fate of Thangool Cup Day for 2020.

Club president Pat Brennan said Cup Day scheduled for September 12 is ‘all but canned’ if they aren’t allowed big crowd numbers under pandemic restrictions.

As a result, the committee is working towards moving the Thangool Cup Day to an already scheduled race day on November 28.

“We will race on September 12 with a small crowd or no crowd. If we can’t have a good crowd we can’t run it,” Brennan said.

“November is good for Christmas parties and it would be a good day.

“If this does happen and it's a good day, we might maybe flick November 28 as our normal Cup Day.”

Brennan said the chances of the government lifting restrictions further and allowing the committee to have usual crowd numbers on a September 12 Cup Day were slim.

“Queensland Racing are pretty well okay with what we are doing,” Brennan said.

“I think Gladstone are trying to organise a major meet in December after those so it rolls on.”

Swapping Thangool Cup Day from September 12 to November 28 will mean the club won’t miss out on a 2020 race day.

Restrictions that previously barred spectators from viewing the races have been eased this week, as announced by Racing Queensland.

As of June 4, 20 patrons are now permitted on the course to spectate, provided they follow COVIDSafe regulations.

Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the announcement highlighted the progress the industry, which had been operating under strict biosecurity measures since March, had made in recent months.

“The Queensland racing industry has done a phenomenal job of banding together during the COVID-19 crisis,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

RQ CEO Brendan Parnell echoed Mr Hinchcliffe’s sentiments, saying this was a reward for the diligence of the industry in adhering to restrictions over recent months.

“There is still a long way to go, however, this is a positive step for our three codes of racing,” he said.

A range of biosecurity measures remain in place including:

  • Mandatory temperature testing for all on-course personnel attending race meetings;
  • A 14-day self-isolation period for any licensee – Queensland or otherwise – who travels from interstate; and
  • Restrictions around training, trackwork and interstate animal transport protocols.
jockeys qld racing raceday races tab thangool cup
Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $25k distributed to farming families in need

        premium_icon $25k distributed to farming families in need

        News More than 50 Banana Shire farming families benefit from drought assistance project

        Child involved in highway crash

        premium_icon Child involved in highway crash

        News The child was taken to hospital after the traffic crash occurred this morning

        Poll results ‘encouraging’ for Premier

        premium_icon Poll results ‘encouraging’ for Premier

        Politics Poll results ‘encouraging’ for Queensland Premier

        Stefan, NRL identities among Qld honour list

        premium_icon Stefan, NRL identities among Qld honour list

        News Hairdressing titan, NRL identities among Queensland honour list