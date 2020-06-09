REVEALED: Major change to 2020 Thangool Cup

AT THE POST: The 2020 Thangool Cup may be moved from September 12 to November 28 to allow for large crowd numbers.

WITH COVID-19 restrictions already causing the cancellation of countless events across the country, the Thangool Racing Club committee has made a big call on the fate of Thangool Cup Day for 2020.

Club president Pat Brennan said Cup Day scheduled for September 12 is ‘all but canned’ if they aren’t allowed big crowd numbers under pandemic restrictions.

As a result, the committee is working towards moving the Thangool Cup Day to an already scheduled race day on November 28.

“We will race on September 12 with a small crowd or no crowd. If we can’t have a good crowd we can’t run it,” Brennan said.

“November is good for Christmas parties and it would be a good day.

“If this does happen and it's a good day, we might maybe flick November 28 as our normal Cup Day.”

Brennan said the chances of the government lifting restrictions further and allowing the committee to have usual crowd numbers on a September 12 Cup Day were slim.

“Queensland Racing are pretty well okay with what we are doing,” Brennan said.

“I think Gladstone are trying to organise a major meet in December after those so it rolls on.”

Swapping Thangool Cup Day from September 12 to November 28 will mean the club won’t miss out on a 2020 race day.

Restrictions that previously barred spectators from viewing the races have been eased this week, as announced by Racing Queensland.

As of June 4, 20 patrons are now permitted on the course to spectate, provided they follow COVIDSafe regulations.

Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the announcement highlighted the progress the industry, which had been operating under strict biosecurity measures since March, had made in recent months.

“The Queensland racing industry has done a phenomenal job of banding together during the COVID-19 crisis,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

RQ CEO Brendan Parnell echoed Mr Hinchcliffe’s sentiments, saying this was a reward for the diligence of the industry in adhering to restrictions over recent months.

“There is still a long way to go, however, this is a positive step for our three codes of racing,” he said.

A range of biosecurity measures remain in place including: