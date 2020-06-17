REVEALED: Almost 200 Banana Shire businesses rely on JobKeeper

WHILE the coronavirus pandemic has significantly impacted businesses across the region, Biloela was the worst-hit area in the Banana Shire.

New Treasury data, which breaks down business applications for the JobKeeper scheme by postcode, reveals there are more workers on JobKeeper wage subsidies in Biloela than anywhere else in the region.

The data shows that in the month of April, just under 200 Banana Shire businesses applied for the JobKeeper scheme.

There were 110 business who applied from the Biloela postcode (4715), with businesses in the Moura postcode (4718) having the second highest applications with 32.

Theodore and the surrounds (4719) came in third highest with 30 business applying for the scheme followed by the Thangool postcode (4716) with 12 business applications for JobKeeper.

In all of Queensland, Cairns has been the most impacted by coronavirus, with more than 3600 people relying on the scheme, followed by Brisbane's CBD with more than 3000 and about 2900 at Toowoomba.

More than 160,000 Queensland businesses have signed up to the scheme, designed to keep staff members on the payroll during the pandemic lockdown.

There are 844,000 businesses nationwide on the scheme, with Treasury estimating it will cover 3.5 million Australians.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the JobKeeper payment was an "economic lifeline" to millions of workers.

"Treasury estimate that in the absence of the $70 billion JobKeeper payment the unemployment rate would be five percentage points higher," he said.

With the review coming up, Mr Frydenberg said the government would "do what it takes" for the country to bounce back.

The JobKeeper payment was introduced in March at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak in Australia.

Eligible employers and sole traders can apply to receive $1500 per employee per fortnight, paid by the Australian Taxation Office, to keep workers on the payroll.

The scheme was intended to run until September 27 but is currently under review.