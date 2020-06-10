REVEALED: Council’s allocation of $1.3 million projects

WAITING GAME: Banana Shire Council has announced its $1.3 million recommended project list as part of the Covid Works for Queensland program.

BANANA Shire Council has announced the recommended projects it has allocated $1.3 million towards as part of the Queensland Government’s Covid Works for Queensland program.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the $200 million Covid Works for Queensland program and individual council allocations on June 3.

Banana Shire Mayor Nev Ferrier said the council received the funds on June 4 and approved the below list of recommended projects, which have been sent to the State Government for approval.

Cr Ferrier estimated the council would get a response from the State Government in a few weeks.

He added that the June 12 deadline to submit the recommended projects list meant there wasn’t adequate time for community consultation.

Recommended works for Queensland program projects: