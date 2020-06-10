Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WAITING GAME: Banana Shire Council has announced its $1.3 million recommended project list as part of the Covid Works for Queensland program.
WAITING GAME: Banana Shire Council has announced its $1.3 million recommended project list as part of the Covid Works for Queensland program.
News

REVEALED: Council’s allocation of $1.3 million projects

Aaron Goodwin
10th Jun 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BANANA Shire Council has announced the recommended projects it has allocated $1.3 million towards as part of the Queensland Government’s Covid Works for Queensland program.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the $200 million Covid Works for Queensland program and individual council allocations on June 3.

Banana Shire Mayor Nev Ferrier said the council received the funds on June 4 and approved the below list of recommended projects, which have been sent to the State Government for approval.

Cr Ferrier estimated the council would get a response from the State Government in a few weeks.

He added that the June 12 deadline to submit the recommended projects list meant there wasn’t adequate time for community consultation.

Recommended works for Queensland program projects:

  •  Replace softfall in playground at Moura Lions Park.
  •  Playground equipment replacement at Baralaba Community Day Care.
  •  Sound and lighting improvements at Biloela Civic Centre.
  •  CCTV cameras.
  •  New pound facility.
  •  A new amenities block and barbecue shelter at Glebe Weir.
  •  Moura leash-free dog park.
  •  Install swipe-card access and security cameras in Taroom Showgrounds Hall for gym users.
  •  Replace toilets at Baralaba RSL hall.
  •  Restump and raise Jambin Hall.
  •  Footpaths in Theodore township.
  •  Upgrade lighting at entrance to Thangool Airport.
  •  Replace section of footpath in Thangool.
  •  Stabilisation of the Don River bank near Tomlins Rd to prevent further erosion.
  •  Replace damaged playground equipment in Melton Park.
banana shire council covid works for queensland nev ferrier
Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      The Royals' Photoshop fail

      The Royals' Photoshop fail
      • 10th Jun 2020 4:56 PM

      Top Stories

        State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        premium_icon State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        News Lawyers for the Queensland Government have denied in court the state’s border closure is creating financial hardship for businesses.

        Top homegrown talent excited for major festival

        premium_icon Top homegrown talent excited for major festival

        News Baralaba country music singer songwriter makes a big impact on the charts with new...

        Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        premium_icon Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        Business Anglo American confirms job losses at Central Queensland coal mine

        NO FOOTY: Biloela team to miss out on 2020 season

        premium_icon NO FOOTY: Biloela team to miss out on 2020 season

        News The cancellation of the rugby league competition means a Biloela rugby team won’t...