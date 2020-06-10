REVEALED: Council’s allocation of $1.3 million projects
BANANA Shire Council has announced the recommended projects it has allocated $1.3 million towards as part of the Queensland Government’s Covid Works for Queensland program.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the $200 million Covid Works for Queensland program and individual council allocations on June 3.
Banana Shire Mayor Nev Ferrier said the council received the funds on June 4 and approved the below list of recommended projects, which have been sent to the State Government for approval.
Cr Ferrier estimated the council would get a response from the State Government in a few weeks.
He added that the June 12 deadline to submit the recommended projects list meant there wasn’t adequate time for community consultation.
Recommended works for Queensland program projects:
- Replace softfall in playground at Moura Lions Park.
- Playground equipment replacement at Baralaba Community Day Care.
- Sound and lighting improvements at Biloela Civic Centre.
- CCTV cameras.
- New pound facility.
- A new amenities block and barbecue shelter at Glebe Weir.
- Moura leash-free dog park.
- Install swipe-card access and security cameras in Taroom Showgrounds Hall for gym users.
- Replace toilets at Baralaba RSL hall.
- Restump and raise Jambin Hall.
- Footpaths in Theodore township.
- Upgrade lighting at entrance to Thangool Airport.
- Replace section of footpath in Thangool.
- Stabilisation of the Don River bank near Tomlins Rd to prevent further erosion.
- Replace damaged playground equipment in Melton Park.