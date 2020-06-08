REVEALED: Bowls club to reopen this week

WELCOME BACK: The Moura Bowls Club will reopen for dining in this Friday.

IN a move to keep the club operating, the Moura Bowls Club will reopen this Friday for dine-in service.

Club treasurer Tom Coughlin said that the club hasn’t had any income since closing on March 23 at the start of the lockdown.

“It’s because of the ongoing expenses involved with a club like ours that we were very close to closing,” Mr Coughlin said.

“We just need to open and build some trade.

“This will be the trial and no doubt there’ll be things to be learnt.”

The Taroom Bowls Club will reopen on July 10 when stage three restrictions come into effect said the club manager.

The Moura Bowls Club ceased all bowls and darts activities on March 23 and Mr Coughlin said that roll-ups could resume in the next few weeks pending the safety and success of reopening for dine-in.

“We haven’t heard a whole lot from the community through the lockdown,” Mr Coughlin said.

“Some people have been inquiring when they can come back to the club.

“Overall it’s been quiet as it has been around the state.”

The ongoing viability of the club will depend on public support said Mr Coughlin, and their willingness to start heading back out at night for a meal and a good time.

“Things have been tight before the pandemic so it will be a matter of building the trade up until it’s viable again,” Mr Coughlin said.

“Most people aren’t going out as much as they were

“Earlier this year the numbers were down and we aren’t sure why.

“It’s the same all around town and I imagine it might be similar in Biloela.”

The clubhouse doors will open at 1pm for patrons to enjoy table service from three separate dining areas that can allow for 20 people per section in line with COVID industry guidelines.