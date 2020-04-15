REVEALED: Best teacher in the Banana Shire

YOUR SAY: We asked and you voted for the best teacher for the Banana Shire.

YOUR SAY: We asked and you voted for the best teacher for the Banana Shire.

WE asked you who the best teacher in the Banana Shire is and here they are.

QUEEN BEE: Prospect Creek State School principal and teacher Rosalie Reynolds is the shire’s best teacher, voted by you.

With 40 per cent of the vote in our poll, Prospect Creek State School Principal and Year 3-4 teacher Rosalie Reynolds has earned the title best teacher in the Banana Shire.

Mrs Reynolds has only been at Prospect Creek State School for term 1 of 2020 and yet with a focus on community engagement and genuine care for her students she has had a profound impact on the schooling community.

“It always comes down to the students reaching big or small milestones and celebrating that,” Mrs Reynolds said.

“Making the students value their own learning and letting them know you genuinely care for them.

“It’s a really strong community here at Prospect Creek, everyone is welcoming and the parents are really keen for you to invest in their child’s learning.”

Starting her teaching career up in Cape York back in 2009, Mrs Reynolds has taught in London, Bundaberg, Sunshine Coast and over the last three years in Moura, Theodore and Bauhinia.

Mrs Reynolds said she jumped at the opportunity to be a small school principal at Prospect Creek to be a leader for the school and the community.

“I wanted to really engage with the community, have a positive impact with relationships with community members,” Mrs Reynolds said.

“As a small school principal, you have the lens on you heavily and I thrive on something like that and building that collaboration with the community.

“You get back as much as you give in this role.”

When she arrived at Prospect Creek, Mrs Reynolds said she identified the areas of success that already existed at Prospect Creek and built on them which included community engagement.

“We started our Prossums Playgroup with the school chaplain so we can engage with our 0-5 year olds in the community because there was a need for them to have a great start to education as well,” Mrs Reynolds said.

“Providing them with the opportunity to come into the school was taken by the community with both hands.

“Also enhancing our communications through Facebook, putting student of the week on the board out front, and making sure parents shared in their child’s success and awards by texting them.”

Balancing a full time teaching and principal role can be admittedly difficult according to Mrs Reynolds but she said she aims to ensure the focus is always on the students learning outcomes.

Mrs Reynolds also said she really enjoyed her time at both Moura and Theodore State School in past couple of years.

Sammi-Jo Hyland from Biloela State High School came in second with 20 per cent of the vote.

Miss Parsons at Moura State High School with 14 per cent and Emma Keegan at Redeemer Lutheran College in fourth with 13 per cent.