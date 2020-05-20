REVEALED: Best hairdresser in the Banana Shire

BEST OF: Find out who is the best hairdresser in the shire as voted by you!

WE ASKED you who is the best hairdresser in the Banana Shire and we’ve got a winner.

Last Monday night we asked you via our Facebook page who is the best hairdresser in the Banana Shire.

With 27 per cent of the vote in our online poll, Tulliah Evans from The Beauty Lodge in Moura has taken out the crown as the shire’s best hairdresser.

The 31 year-old has been with The Beauty Lodge since 2004 when she started her school based apprenticeship.

“It’s always something I've wanted do being a hairdresser,” Mrs Evans said.

“I’ve always been creative and you can add your own flair to it.

“You can be creative with your colouring which is one of my favourite things to do and talk through with my client.”

Growing up in Moura has allowed Mrs Evans to build up what she describes as a ‘family of clientele, and she said she feels lucky to be in Moura.

“I meet a lot of people through work and my kids go to school here and I know more people through that as well,” Mrs Evans said.

“I’ve got a lot of family and friends around here and I meet a lot through work.

“I’ve got a great little family of clients so im thankful and humble they think highly of my work.”

Mrs Evans added that she aims to be as personal as she can with each client and deliver a service with care.

“You don’t what to make them feel rushed and in and out of the chair, I like to transform the client from the start to the end,” Mrs Evans said.

“I’d like to think that’s what gets people coming back.”

The 31 year-old added that she loves the team environment she’s a part of at The Beauty Lodge, which is paying dividends for her during the pandemic.

“We’ve been able to stay open and it's a great place to get out of the house and have a pick-me-up in a safe hygienic space and you head out feeling better,” Mrs Evans said.

“I have a great team around me and that makes a big difference.

“You can bounce ideas and get creative with your teammates.”

Tileah Allen from Country Hair Boutique came second in our poll with 23 per cent and Tiarna Charles at Pure Envy Hair & Beauty third with 15 per cent.