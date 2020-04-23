REVEALED: Best burger in the Banana Shire

BEST OF: Emmanuels Take-Away makes the best burger in the Banana Shire according to our readers.

WE ASKED you who is doing the best burger in the Banana Shire and we’ve got a winner.

Last Monday night we asked you via our Facebook page who does the best burger in the Banana Shire.

With 58 per cent of the vote in our online poll, Emmanuels Take-Away has taken out the crown as making the shire’s best burger.

Congratulations to the team at Emmanuels who declined taking part in our story but wanted to thank the community for their support.

In second place was the Thangool Roadhouse at 32 per cent of the vote.

Under the ownership and operation of Wayne and Barbara Smith, the roadhouse has been providing cafe and takeaway service since 1988.

“We do a works burger, steak and bacon, mince, fish, chicken burger and we can out eggs on those and change them up however you like,” Mr Smith said.

“I’m surprised we came second given we have a small clientele.”

The Thangool Roadhouse in Mr Smith’s words acts almost like the centre of town in Thangool, serving as a fuel station, newsagent, post office, small grocery store, cafe and takeaway.

“We are dealing with our locals for most days, we are contact point for a lot of them,” Mr Smith said.

“Farmers come in weekly and get their takeaways, papers and mail as well.

“We get the truckies as well passing through.”

Mr Smith said the size of the roadhouse hasn’t changed much since 1988 and neither has the ‘old fashioned menu’ with burgers proving to be a favourite.

Mr and Mrs Smith originally bought the roadhouse to be their own bosses after raising their kids.

Working seven days can take it’s toll Mr Smith admits but it’s a long term plan that he and his wife need to rely on.

Willows Cafe in Theodore came in third with 9 per cent of the vote.