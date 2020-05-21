REVEALED: Banana Shire towns most at risk of coronavirus

TOWNS AT RISK: With a population roughly 10 times less than Biloela, Theodore is at higher risk of coronavirus infections.

TOWNS AT RISK: With a population roughly 10 times less than Biloela, Theodore is at higher risk of coronavirus infections.

THEODORE is the most at risk town in the Banana Shire of coronavirus infection according to a study conducted by the University of New South Wales.

UNSW, in partnership with strategic analytics firm Finity have created the COVID-19 Susceptibility Index, which maps vulnerable populations in Australia who are at severe risk if they’re infected with the coronavirus.

With a risk score percentile of 65, Theodore is the most at risk town in the shire followed by Biloela at 37, Moura at 30 and Thangool at 27.

The index ranks which postcodes from zero-100 are most at risk based on significant comorbidities such as age, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and lung disease.

Clinical research and publicly available health data helped define these overall risk scores of areas, and their susceptibility to coronavirus.

In Central Queensland, Gladstone Central has a risk score percentile of 19 and Rockhampton City a score of 81.

Central Queensland Rural Health Chief Executive Officer Sandra Corfield said that low coronavirus case numbers does not mean low risk and that outbreaks and community spread will happen quickly with devastating consequences for communities.

“Everywhere is susceptible to a second wave,” Miss Corfield said.

“Rural communities are vulnerable as there are less resources to respond locally if there is a rapid increase or significant numbers of people extremely unwell.

“All communities will rely on each other if there is community spread and will need to support continued health services in a community.

“It is up to all of us to maintain safe practices.

“Social distancing, avoid crowds or close contact, wash your hands, stay at home if you are unwell.”

Lead researcher Aaron Cutter said he was surprised to find a real divide between rural and metro areas according to the map.

“The vulnerable population segments are generally situated away from capital cities,” Mr Cutter said.

“While the initial wave of COVID-19 cases was concentrated around capital cities due to population density plus proximity to cruise ships and international airports, these areas consist of lower proportions of highly susceptible individuals compared to the rest of Australia.

“The Index reveals that regional areas actually have greater susceptibility – not only because of age, but due to a number of other key characteristics.”

The report stipulates one of the most susceptible groups to critical illness seems to be the disadvantaged retired population.

An examination of results suggests lower socio-economic levels also correspond consistently to higher average risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

Researchers are hoping the Susceptibility Index will help identify areas most at risk, to aid in “medical, infrastructure and logistic planning” by governments.

“When a vaccine becomes available, the index could be used to identify which population segments should be prioritised,” the report said.

“The Index could also help with decisions around testing for COVID-19 in populations who may be likely to go on to have severe reactions to the disease should they become infected.”

The Banana Shire has yet to have a case of coronavirus.