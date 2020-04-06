Rest stops closed to truckies due to coronavirus concerns

OPEN FOR ESSENTIALS: Fisher Park Truck stop were able to re-open their dining room to truck drivers a week after they were told to cease dine-in service.

TRUCK DRIVERS are being forced to take breaks in their vehicles after dining rooms in roadside rest stops were closed to the public last week.

As rest stops are regulatory for drivers, one local truck stop has worked to reverse the rule and open their dine-in to drivers, provided they enforce social distancing.

Fisher Truck Stop announced last week new rules did not permit them to let drivers eat in.

"Sadly we are no longer able to offer indoor dining, the latest directive received today now only allows us to provide take away," the statement said.

But yesterday, the stop received notification they were able to offer dine in meals once again provided tables a far apart and only one chair is at each.

Wickham Freight Lines Company Director Darren Eather said the importance of truck drivers and their ability to take regular breaks is extremely important at this time.

"There's been increased demand in the past couple of weeks so we've implemented split shifts and more regular sanitation," he said.

"It's definitely an inconvenience to not be able to access those amenities but I suppose if that's the case we just have to do our best to adapt."

Mr Eather said he's mostly been grateful for the support truck drivers have received so far.

"We are after all an essential service and we'll keep things running as long as we can," he said.

"It's definitely not business as usual but I think that's the case for everyone at this time."