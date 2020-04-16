Residents urged to clean up their act for bushfire season

GEARED UP: Darryl Cullen, Biloela Fire captain, said that he and his crew are heading to less callouts under this lockdown period.

THE life-threatening danger of bushfire season is being heightened in areas of the Banana Shire thanks to littering on Crown land says a regional fire inspector.

Area 5 (Biloela Command) inspector Bruce Ogle said that for years there has been a problem with people dumping litter off their properties.

“People are putting their lawn and tree clippings over the back fence onto Crown or Council land,” Mr Ogle said.

“If that could cease that would be very helpful for the upcoming bushfire campaign.

“It’s more common in Biloela, a little bit in Moura and possibly Theodore but I can’t say through the whole shire.”

Mr Ogle said that he and the Rural Fire Service will be checking these areas in the near future to survey the severity of littering, followed by consultations with council under the Environmental Protection Act.

This comes at a time where auxiliary brigades across the shire are operating in skeleton crews and implementing strict measures to continue their service to the community.

“It’s a trying time for auxiliaries and volunteer organisations but they will survive due to the strong bond they all share,” Mr Ogle said.

“We’ve limited the number of people on appliances to four when we normally take five.

“When we can we back rural brigades up due to staff numbers being down.”

Biloela Fire captain Darryl Cullen pointed out that his crew have been attending dramatically less call-outs over the lockdown period.

“With less traffic on the roads it’s a hell of a lot less,” Mr Cullen said.

“We average 120 call-outs a year so two or so a week and we are getting nowhere near that.

“That is good for us and the public because the less risk we have to put ourselves in to help the public.”

The daily and weekly schedules for auxiliary brigades have drastically changed with all training activities ceased due to their close-quarter nature.

“Brigades are still conducting weekly tests of equipment and servicing of equipment but in smaller numbers,” Mr Ogle said.

“We try to keep that down to two-three people at the station instead of say nine and they do the servicing more frequently.”

Mr Cullen said he can see the light at the end of the tunnel for the Covid-19 pandemic if, the community follows the directives laid down by the government.