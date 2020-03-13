Menu
Gympie resident Nikki Betts was left in shock after a ute ploughed through her fence and into her yard.
News

Resident terrified after ute ploughs into her yard

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
13th Mar 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
THE 24-year-old alleged driver of a ute that ploughed through a Gympie property this week will face court next month.

Seven News reported local resident Nikki Betts was "about to check her mail" on Tuesday afternoon when a ute smashed through her white picket fence, sending pailings flying, felling tree branches and damaging her car before continuing on.

"It was sitting in the front lawn spinning its tyres trying to get away," Ms Betts told Seven News.

"This is the second time it's happened to me. The last time I had a car come through the side fence."

The alleged offender escaped, but police found him in a vehicle 300m away from the scene shortly after.

Seven News reported he was given notice to appear in court next month on a range of driving offences including disqualified driving and drug driving.

