A man was pinned underneath his rolled tractor for more than an hour today and was flown to hospital by the RACQ's LifeFlight Rescue. Photo: LifeFlight media.
Breaking

Rescue helicopter on scene after man trapped

Matty Holdsworth
10th Apr 2020 1:27 PM | Updated: 4:22 PM
UPDATE: 4.30PM: Images on scene at a tractor rollover, provided by RACQ's LifeFlight Rescue, has shown the full extent of the incident at Flaxton earlier today. 

A man was pinned in his tractor for more than an hour after it rolled in a ditch at the hinterland property about 1pm today. 

The rescue helicopter flew the man to Sunshine Coast University Hospital is a serious but stable condition with significant lower leg injuries. . 

UPDATE: 2.10PM: A MAN is expected to be airlifted to hospital after he was entrapped in a tractor for more than an hour at a private property in Flaxton today.

A Queensland Ambulance Services media spokeswoman said the man was freed at 2.10pm and is currently being prepared to be transported.

She said there had been no update on his condition, which was serious but stable initially. 

The man was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with significant leg injuries. 

 

EARLIER: 1.20PM: A RESCUE helicopter has been sent to a private property in the Sunshine Coast hinterland where a man is trapped after a tractor rollover.

Queensland Ambulance Service responded to the call at 12.53pm and it is understood the rescue helicopter has landed at the Flaxton property.

A QAS media spokeswoman said the man, aged in his 50s, is still trapped in the vehicle 45 minutes after the initial call. 

The man is in a serious but stable condition, still trapped by his lower legs. 

Paramedics are also on scene. 

More to come.

