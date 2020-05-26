Menu
A LifeFlight rescue chopper is en route to help a trapped man
Rescue chopper en route to man trapped by a fallen silo

Michael Nolan
by
26th May 2020 9:30 AM
A LIFEFLIGHT rescue chopper is en route to help a man trapped after a silo collapsed on a property at Toobeah, near Goondiwindi. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the silo collapsed shortly after 8am, trapping the man at a Donavans Rd property. 

Initial reports suggest co-workers had to uncover the man who was partially buried under rubble and the contents of the silo. 

However, the man remained trapped until emegency services arrived. 

More to come.

farm accident lifeflight queensland ambulance service workplace accident
