Remembered for being positive influence on others

Family always came first for Peter Bates followed by a passion for his community.

A true gentleman, Peter worked at the Central Telegraph for 25 years, beginning as a printer before taking on the top job for 20 years as editor and manager.

After passing away on May 1 Peter was remembered by both family and colleagues for his calm and patient demeanour, his wit, generosity, selflessness and his willingness to help others.

His daughter Renae Bates said her loving father embedded positive influences in the lives of his children and grandchildren.

“These are a few traits that stand out above the rest,” she said.

“Dad’s quirky ways, cheekiness, wit, humour and the way he always made light of a situation.”

Born in Muswellbrook in NSW, as a young adult Peter served in the Australian Army before living in New Zealand. Few people would know that as a young man he rode bulls in rodeos and in one incident broke both his legs. He moved to Biloela to start his career at the Central Telegraph as a printer, printing the newspaper. Peter had a lifelong thirst for knowledge, completing TAFE and university courses in his 60s just to extend his knowledge.

In his career Ms Bates described her father as a diligent and determined worker whose kind hearted nature always shone out in the workplace.

“His strong work ethic was an important part to his successful career,” she said.

“He never looked for praise, just quietly working to meet deadlines. But he always acknowledged when someone of something was of importance.”

Nothing was ever an inconvenience for him. He always found the time to go above and beyond to help others or to achieve an outcome.

“Dad had a real commitment to the community and the growth and reputation of this town,” Ms Bates said.

“He was a valued and respected member of the community, dedicating years to volunteer work with many organisations such as Rotary and especially within the tourism industry, selling what this part of the world had to offer.

“Dad had a real passion for the Central Telegraph but his drive was to provide and be the foundation for the ones he loved the most.”

His colleagues remember him as a man who loved his family, the community and the newspaper.

“Peter loved a laugh, being around people and sharing their stories and a cold beer,” Cameron McCohon said.

“He had a kind soul and it was not uncommon to turn up to work to find an extra body, somebody down on their luck, doing a few odd jobs at the paper.

“Peter was a true newspaper man with ink in veins – doing everything from manning the presses, capturing and developing photographs before the digital age, unearthing news scoops from around the community, conjuring up advertising deals with business owners and writing his own column for the paper.

“Peter was the heart and soul of the CT during the 80s and 90s. Unless you worked in the newspaper game back then it is hard to fathom the disasters that you had to overcome, but he had a beautiful knack of thinking on his feet and finding left field solutions to ensure the presses kept running.”

Peter Bates passed away on May 1 at the Sunset Ridge Nursing Home after being diagnosed with dementia four years ago.