Region to forego $100,000 rally

NEXT TIME: The Banana Shire is missing a keystone event with the cancellation of the Old Wheels in Motion Rally.

A CROWD of 3000 people was expected to pack out Queensland Heritage Park this July for the Old Wheels in Motion Rally.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Banana Shire will miss out on the annual rally on July 18-19, which showcases the agricultural history of the region.

Cindy Cooper, from the Callide Dawson Machinery Preservation Club, said the club would normally put forward $90,000-$100,000 each year to put on the rally.

“The importance is we turn back time for future generations,” Miss Cooper said.

“If we stop doing this people will forget where things came from, how hard people use tow work and what they achieved in days with very little technology.

“It’s important to celebrate our history and pioneering support that we need now more than ever.”

Miss Cooper said there were some new activities, displays and events planned to go ahead this year before the cancellation of the rally.

“This year we would have had a youth blacksmithing workshop on Saturday and more blacksmith activity on the Sunday,” Miss Cooper said.

“This year we also would’ve had a restoration showcase, getting people to talk about the alter restorations but also business that re involved in the retroaction process.

“We get exhibitors coming from New South Wales, Victoria and throughout Queensland.”

This year’s rally would have been the 19th edition and Miss Cooper said not only was the shire missing out on financial injection, but the Callide Dawson Machinery Preservation Club was full of ageing members.

“All our members are getting older, some in the 70s and 80s,” Miss Cooper said.

“We’d love an influx of younger members and to keep what we are doing going.

“This will leave a hole for sure.

“We are happy to make a small profit and that gets reinvested into our complex, to community groups that help us and for the next year’s event.”

Planning is already underway for the 2021 event.