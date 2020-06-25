Reflecting on some of ‘CT’s’ bigger stories

HARD NEWS: The Moura mining disaster of 1994, which claimed the lives of 11 miners in the tunnel explosion may well be the most heartbreaking story covered by the Central Telegraph. Photo: File

THERE have certainly been some huge stories over the years in the Central Telegraph that have made us all laugh, cry and pull out our hair in frustration.

Whether it’s a photo gallery of the junior football players at a footy carnival or even some hard-hitting news in the courthouse, there have been so many significant stories over the years.

The opening of the Biloela Medical Centre in 2011 was a huge project for residents of the entire shire, filling up the much-needed ranks of doctors to service the Callide Valley.

Dr Richard Tan from the medical centre was a key driver of the project, fundraising close to $400,000 and pushing the project to completion.

“In the days when I started talking of getting this going, it was looking grim with the number if doctors in the area,” Dr Tan said.

“To get a doctor, nobody was going to come.

“Spend $1 million to build the surgery and get it going and you had more chance of getting doctors, which we did.”

“The town was much busier in those days where we’d deliver babies here and it’s proven this facility has worked out well with permanent doctors.”

Dr Tan was also on deck back in September 2002 when roughly half of Biloela had to undergo a mass meningococcal immunisation over four days after four people contracted the disease.

HEALTHY FUTURES: Biloela Medical Centre board members David Rees, Alan McTaggart, Colin Arnott, Rosemary Munroe, Bill Sanderson, Di Morris and Dr Richard Tan celebrate the opening of the centre. Photo Cameron McCrohon / Central Telegraph

He was involved with the organisation and co-ordination of mass immunisations at the Biloela Civic Centre.

“We had everybody we could on board so in those days we had the one doctor at the hospital, two from Oxley Clinic, two doctors in my old clinic and that was all we had in town those days – five doctors,” Dr Tan said.

“It created a lot of chatter and some people said “nah, I’m alright” and didn’t come and others couldn’t get in quick enough.”

Division 3 Banana Shire Councillor Phillip Casey said he has been reading the Central Telegraph for 39 years.

“The CT has been a catalyst in the development of Banana Shire, providing a positive image of the community to residents and potential residents,” he said.

“Also providing the avenue for residents to have a say, celebrate successes and milestones and to be recognised for their achievements.

“I have had the privilege to work with many of the journalists and editors over the years.

“My first connection with the CT was about promoting events in Thangool like the Lucerne Festivals, Country Music Campouts, Art Festivals and Heritage Days, and driving the coverage of news in the Thangool community, in later years providing media for the Callide Mine.”

GOOD READ: Dr Richard Tan at the Biloela Medical Centre said five doctors immunised thousands of people in Biloela during a meningococcal outbreak.

Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce president Steve Bates said that the ‘CT’ has recorded and presented some of the proudest and saddest moments of the life and times in Banana Shire.

“I thank the Central Telegraph for offering me the opportunity to be a part of the changing story of Banana Shire and for the professional way in which they presented the stories behind the Moura mining disasters, the to-ing and fro-ing of the ongoing Nathan Dam issue, the boom of the gas pipeline project and infrastructure and consequent explosion of property prices in Banana Shire,” Mr Bates said.

“And that one time where a learner driver took out the staircase in the arcade, hurtling the cafe tables, chairs and potplants through most of the side windows of my barber shop.

“It even made the joke caricature that week saying that maybe I was considering opening up a world-first drive through the barber shop.

“The ‘CT’ has created a lasting legacy to us all that we can reflect upon into our futures in a newspaperless digitised world.

“Well done Central Telegraph. Thanks for the memories. We’re going to miss you.”

