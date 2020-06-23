Menu
Red Skins and Chicos will get a name change.
News

Red Skins, Chicos to be renamed

23rd Jun 2020 2:55 PM

Nestle has promised to rename its Red Skins and Chicos lollies saying the names are now "out of step" with the company's values.

"This decision acknowledges the need to ensure that nothing we do marginalises our friends, neighbours and colleagues," the company said in a statement.

"These names have overtones which are out of step with Nestle's values, which are rooted in respect. While new names have not yet been finalised, we will move quickly to change these names."

There's long been calls to ditch the names Red Skins and Chicos - which critics say are derogatory and racially insensitive to Native American and African-Americans.

There continues to be backlash against the Washington Redskins, a National Football League team in the US. over its name.

The ongoing Black Lives Matter protests across the world has triggered action against racially offensive statues, names, entertainment and food.

Allen's Lollies, which is owned by Nestle and sells both Red Skins and Chicos in Australia, issued a similar statement.

"At Allen's we are about creating smiles. Today we announced that we will change the name of Red Skins and Chicos lollies," the company said.

"This decision acknowledges the need to keep creating smiles, ensuring that nothing we do marginalises our friends, neighbours and colleagues, or is out of step with our values.

"We haven't finalised the new names, but we'll keep you posted. We appreciate the comments we have received on the need for change."

 

Originally published as Red Skins, Chicos to be renamed

