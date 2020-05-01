Real reason Elsa’s not a Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth has explained the "complicated" reason his wife of 10 years, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, hasn't taken his surname.

Speaking on theKyle and Jackie O show on Monday, Hemsworth explained that at one stage Pataky, 43, had been keen to adopt the Hemsworth surname - but passport issues kept her with her maiden name.

"I think that she actually wanted to do it. I think she still may," he said. "I think it was when we were coming back from America. We were living in Europe and deciding where to go. It was a complication of passports and so on."

"That's what they all say - you know she's just waiting to see whether it works out or not," Kyle joked. Hemsworth and Pataky have since settled in Australia, where they're currently locked down in their newly-completed Byron Bay mansion with their three children.

Coronavirus restrictions made for a very different premiere party for Hemsworth's latest project, the newly-released Netflix film Extraction. No red carpet event for this movie - instead, Pataky today posted a pic of herself and Hemsworth at home, dubbing it "our Extraction premier photo".

News.com.au's Wenlei Ma gave Extraction a less-than-glowing review, calling it "close to being completely unwatchable".

"The action is what saves Extraction from being totally written off considering its story and characters are so generic - the screenplay from Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame) does it no favours," she wrote.

Hemsworth last week admitted during an interview that he was "failing miserably" at homeschooling his three children during lockdown.

"It's sort of four or five hours of negotiation and bribery and then maybe 20 minutes of actual work, if that," he told Jimmy Kimmel via video chat.

Hemsworth said his wife of 10 years may yet become a Hemsworth.

"I was talking to the teacher about it, the adding and subtracting and so on, it's not quite as straightforward now," he said. "There's all these new little tricks and so on, which I don't understand. So good luck me teaching my kids."

In another recent interview with news.com.au, Hemsworth apologised for having "kids in the background jumping around making noise," Chris said.

"Trying to home school them is certainly a challenge. Trying to do an interview with one on the back of the chair is a challenge. But it's kind of nice to be home at the moment and not be travelling all over the globe and be with the family a bit more."