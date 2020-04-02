Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STANDING IN: Thangool's Phillip Casey wants to bring open and honest communication as a Banana Shire councillor.
STANDING IN: Thangool's Phillip Casey wants to bring open and honest communication as a Banana Shire councillor.
News

Reaffirm as the ‘Shire of Opportunity’

Aaron Goodwin
2nd Apr 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW Division 3 councillor Phillip Casey is ready and rearing to go after being elected unopposed to the Banana Shire Council.

Mr Casey admitted it will take time for him to learn and adjust to his brand new job.

“There is a big difference between making recommendations to Council and being the one voting on recommendations,” Mr Casey said.

“From previous work history I have a clear understanding of the workings of Council and my legal obligations.

“I also believe as a councillor I have a moral obligation to the residents and ratepayers to give value for money.”

Following the retirement of former Division 3 councillor Pat Brennan, Mr Casey was the only one to put his hand up for the vacant seat.

Mr Casey said he wants to use his experience and understanding of local issues to make the right decisions to ensure the Banana Shire lives up to the name, ‘Shire of Opportunity’.

“As a very good friend of mine and long-term councillor (30 years) told me, ‘as a Councillor you are there to serve’,” Mr Casey said.

“The most successful businesses are those that provide the best service.

“Council will be deliberating over 2020/2021 budget and will take into consideration the current crisis, the drought, from which we have had a short reprieve and the tens of millions of dollars’ worth of assets that Council is responsible to maintain.

“The largest of these assets are roads and waste management.”

banana shire council election
Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teachers in crisis: 400 calls for support every day

        premium_icon Teachers in crisis: 400 calls for support every day

        News Teachers on the frontline are calling for help in unprecedented numbers as they come to terms with the impacts of the COVID-19

        ‘Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake’

        ‘Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake’

        Health Queensland’s Health Minister has issued a confronting warning

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Candidate down but not out

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Candidate down but not out

        News The battle for this divisional seat wide open with a ton of votes still to be...

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Election seat to close too call

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Election seat to close too call

        News Contested Banana Shire Council seat set for a nailbiting finish with votes to...