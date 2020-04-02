Reaffirm as the ‘Shire of Opportunity’

STANDING IN: Thangool's Phillip Casey wants to bring open and honest communication as a Banana Shire councillor.

NEW Division 3 councillor Phillip Casey is ready and rearing to go after being elected unopposed to the Banana Shire Council.

Mr Casey admitted it will take time for him to learn and adjust to his brand new job.

“There is a big difference between making recommendations to Council and being the one voting on recommendations,” Mr Casey said.

“From previous work history I have a clear understanding of the workings of Council and my legal obligations.

“I also believe as a councillor I have a moral obligation to the residents and ratepayers to give value for money.”

Following the retirement of former Division 3 councillor Pat Brennan, Mr Casey was the only one to put his hand up for the vacant seat.

Mr Casey said he wants to use his experience and understanding of local issues to make the right decisions to ensure the Banana Shire lives up to the name, ‘Shire of Opportunity’.

“As a very good friend of mine and long-term councillor (30 years) told me, ‘as a Councillor you are there to serve’,” Mr Casey said.

“The most successful businesses are those that provide the best service.

“Council will be deliberating over 2020/2021 budget and will take into consideration the current crisis, the drought, from which we have had a short reprieve and the tens of millions of dollars’ worth of assets that Council is responsible to maintain.

“The largest of these assets are roads and waste management.”