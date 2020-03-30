REACTION: Hairdressers push through COVID-19

NO RISK: Bombshell Hair and Makeup owner Michelle Duncan has taken a safety-first approach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NO RISK: Bombshell Hair and Makeup owner Michelle Duncan has taken a safety-first approach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHILE beauty salons remain shut, hairdressers are battling daily to do their job and also adhere to the Australian Government social distancing guidelines.

Passion Hair Design Studio owner Amy Bain is finding it hard to understand why hair salons remain open and beauty salons are now shut.

“I don’t know what to say but it’s odd hairdressing is open but beauty salons are not,” Ms Bain said.

“In regards to the 1.5-metre social distancing, that is impossible, we are in our clients’ faces and personal space.

“We just have to take a lot more measures, that everything is cleaned before, during and after.”

Bombshell Hair and Makeup owner Michelle Duncan made the announcement last Thursday to close the doors of her salon.

Mrs Duncan said she made the choice on the grounds that her staff could not do their jobs properly and maintain the 1.5m social distancing guidelines.

“As a team, we all felt we couldn’t do our job safely,” Mrs Duncan said.

“We weren’t going to keep doors open and go under quickly with no income through the doors.

“I’ve had to make the tough choice and suspend all my girls (five).

“For all six of us on the floor, it would cost me more to stay open and have everyone in than to close the doors.”

In addition to combating these guidelines, salon owners were scrambling last week with the chopping and changing of the government’s 30-minute restrictions for hair appointments.

The Prime Minister’s restriction came into effect midnight Wednesday and was quickly revoked Thursday morning following backlash from the industry.

“We had such massive day Wednesday, it was the last day we could get our coloured clients in and we were working ’til 10.30pm,” Ms Bain said.

“We would have struggled with the 30-minute restriction to get any kind of quality work done.

“It took a lot of preparation in calling ahead and letting our next couple of week’s worth of clients know on Wednesday we couldn’t do colours or service appointments over 30 minutes and then we had to call again Thursday to say we are available.”

With less than half her clientele coming through the door in recent weeks, Ms Bain said she totally understood people were putting their health first.

“We have had to limit our staff hours dramatically which has been so hard,” Ms Bain said.

“All the girls are incredible and their families are as well which has made the blow easier.

“Because we are a small business, we just can’t afford to pay all the wages (right now). That’s our biggest expense when we don’t have any income coming in.”

Although the doors of Bombshell are shut, Mrs Duncan said she would still operate an online presence for clients to order retail products.

“The up and down last week of what we were able to do was an emotional rollercoaster,” Mrs Duncan said.

“I feel confident I’ve made the right move for my staff and my family’s safety.

“This will pass but it will be bloody hard but we will be back and it will be okay.”