Rapping bride causes sensation

Bride Liana showcased her musical talents on stage with the band, to the delight of friends, family and new husband Matt.

Not many brides get to unleash their inner pop star on their wedding day.

But Liana Crosdale got to do just that when she was asked to get on stage with the band to sing the female vocal on Teenage Dirtbag by Wheatus.

"I obviously did a good job because Mark from Ramjet (the band) asked if there was anything else I could sing," she says.

"Matt (my husband) yelled out Vanilla Ice and so they started playing Ice Ice Baby. I rapped the whole thing nearly perfectly. There were a lot of open jaws, including Mark from Ramjet, at my amazing rap skills."

Newlyweds: Liana Crosdale (now Burmeister), Matt Burmeister. Brody Grogan Photography

Liana and new husband Matt Burmeister delighted guests with their "Rainbow Whimsical Wedstival" (a cross between a wedding and a festival), held at Maleny Retreat at Booroobin on the Sunshine Coast Hinterland, on November 2 last year.

After tying-the-knot, a double tipi reception was held with a cocktail style menu and pizzas and platters served throughout the afternoon into the evening.

Party time: Liana and Matt’s wedding reception. Brody Grogan Photography

The couple, of Ormiston, in the Redlands, opted against a wedding cake and instead served doughnuts for dessert and a gelato cart from Wheel & Spoon as a late night snack.

There was also a converted caravan bar from The Vintage Bondwood Bar to serve drinks all night. The newlyweds chose appletinis as the "arrival cocktail" because they enjoyed drinking them on their first date.

Snack time: anyone for doughnuts?

Adding to the festival atmosphere, 40 of the guests chose to stay the night at the venue's glamping tent village.

"I planned everything and was lucky enough to have amazing vendors who were able to execute my plan perfectly," says Liana, who felt like a fairy princess in her dress.

She adds: "It was absolutely stunning. A tulle skirt with lilac, aqua and mint, and of course a sparkle layer of tulle. The bodice was a gorgeous lace covered with handmade flowers and leaves."

Fairy princess bride: Liana Crosdale (now Burmeister) with Matt Burmeister. Brody Grogan Photography

How did you meet?

On eharmony dating website.

Love struck: Liana Crosdale (now Burmeister), Matt Burmeister. Brody Grogan Photography

How did Matt propose?

While on holiday in New Zealand. We were getting ready for a fancy dinner. It was unexpected, despite me pestering Matt for months about getting engaged. It was five minutes before we had to leave and I came out of the bathroom to find Matt on one knee with a ring. He asked me to marry him and I got teary and blurted out, "F*** off, you're going to make me cry and we have to go." Matt asked, "Is that a yes?"and I replied, "Of course!"

Woodland chums: Matt Burmeister and roosters, Brody Grogan Photography

First dance?

Crazy In Love - Beyonce

Dance the night away: Liana Crosdale (now Burmeister), Matt Burmeister, Brody Grogan Photography

Honeymoon?

Bedarra Island Resort, Mission Beach, Queensland.

Cheeky chum: Liana Crosdale (now Burmeister), Brody Grogan Photography

What made this uniquely your wedding?

It wasn't a traditional wedding which I think suits both of us.

Our first dance was a secret. The band Ramjet (who we chose because we saw them at a pub on our first date) started their second set with our song and we just went to the dancefloor and started dancing.

We also had a glitter bar and everyone covered themselves.

The rainbow colour of it all helped make it a great big happy party with everyone who we loved there.

Rainbow knees up: Brody Grogan Photography

Special memories?

The ceremony was the highlight. It was fun and happy, full of love and just magical.

We had a raffle to pick who our witnesses were since we didn't have a bridal party.

The amazing part was that Matt picked my best friend and I picked his best friend in the draw.

For the speeches many of our friends sat on the dance floor cross legged like they were sitting down for story time which was very cute and special.

Magical day: Liana Crosdale (now Burmeister), Matt Burmeister, Brody Grogan Photography

Best advice for other couples planning a wedding?

Do what you want to do because it's your day. Try not to let the wedding politics make you crazy trying to make everyone happy. Remember the real reason you are getting married, as corny as it sounds, is because you love each other and this is just a day to celebrate that love. On the day, just go with the flow, trust your wedding vendors and try not sweat the tiny details - your day will be amazing no matter what happens.

Colours of the wind: Liana Crosdale (now Burmeister), Matt Burmeister

Funny moments?

Matt and I were both looking for each other to go get doughnuts together at the same time and then we bumped into each other and laughed about it.

Lick of the cone: Ice cream time, Brody Grogan Photography

THE BRIDE

Liana Crosdale, 29

PROFESSION Chemical engineer

PARENTS Greg and Michelle Crosdale

BRIDESMAIDS N/A

DRESS When Freddie Met Lilly

HAIR Rolling Scissors

MAKEUP Dewy Beauty

FLOWERS Ginger Lily & Rose

ENGAGEMENT RING Custom made sapphire with diamonds and white gold from a ring belonging to Matt's grandmother (Diamond Brokers Queensland).

Picture perfect: Liana Crosdale (now Burmeister), Matt Burmeister, Brody Grogan Photography

THE GROOM

Matt Burmeister, 27

PROFESSION Civil engineer

PARENTS Bryan and Liz Burmeister

GROOMSMEN N/A

SUIT When Freddie Met Lilly

TRANSPORT Golf buggy from Maleny Retreat

ENTERTAINMENT Band - Ramjet; Photo booth - iShoot Photo booth; plus a DIY glitter bar for our guests to sparkle themselves up for the night.

CAKE N/A

CELEBRANT Cassie Bowles

PHOTOGRAPHY

Brody Grogan Photography

Originally published as Rapping bride causes sensation