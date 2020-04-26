Ranked 15 to 1: Australia’s greatest sports callers

There is only one Richie.

They are the voices that etch a moment in history on the sporting field and we've ranked the greatest of them from the past 50 years.

15. LES MURRAY: Played a significant role in football's growth, covering every World Cup from 1986 until his death in 2017.

14. GREG MILES: Succeeded Bill Collins as the nation's premier horseracing broadcasting caller with his "a champion becomes a legend" line in Makybe Diva's 2005 Melbourne Cup win a highlight.

Football doyen Les Murray makes the cut of our best commentators.

13. RAY HADLEY: Rugby league's No.1 radio broadcaster since 1988, he has also covered three Rugby World Cups and six Olympics.

12. WARREN SMITH: Fox Sports' leading rugby league caller since 1995, also calls Winter Olympics, basketball, golf and motor racing.

Warren Smith has become one of the big names of rugby league. Picture: Supplied

11. ALAN McGILVRAY: For over 50 years the voice of cricket on the wireless - even had a song named after him in his honour, The Game Is Not The Same (Without McGilvray).

10. FRANK HYDE: League broadcaster ruled the airwaves for 33 years from 1953. His "It's high enough, it's long enough, it's straight between the posts" was one of sports most iconic phrases.

Norman May did it all as a commentator. Picture: Alan Place.

9. DAVID MORROW: One of the most understated broadcasters called horse racing, rugby league for four decades, and eight Olympics.

8. TIM LANE: Been calling Aussie rules, cricket and athletics on radio and TV since 1972.

7. GORDON BRAY: The voice of rugby, he's also commentated at nine Olympic Games.

6. DENNIS COMETTI: Cricket and Aussie rules were his forte, but broadcast more Australian Olympic gold medals than anyone else.

There is only one Richie.

5. JIM MAXWELL: Called more Test matches than anyone else in cricket history and during the '80s was the ABC's rugby league caller.

4. NORMAN MAY: First Australian broadcaster to call numerous sports with ease. Famous for "Gold, gold for Australia, gold" call during the men's swim relay at the Moscow Olympics in 1980.

Bruce McAvaney takes out the top spot. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

3. RAY WARREN: Unquestionably the greatest rugby league caller in history, Rabs also excelled commentating on horse racing, athletics and Olympic swimming in a 55-year career.

2. RICHIE BENAUD: The doyen of cricket broadcasters, his insight, wit and distinctive voice made him the benchmark.

1. BRUCE McAVANEY: In 2000 was voted by Olympic athletes as their favourite broadcaster. Vast knowledge of sport, calling 30 AFL deciders and 28 Melbourne Cups.

Originally published as Ranked 15 to 1: Australia's greatest sports callers