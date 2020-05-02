Menu
WATCH: Ranger enforcing rules pushed into water

2nd May 2020 12:45 PM

 

A man has been arrested after pushing a park ranger into water as he attempted to enforce social distancing measures.

The incident in Austin, Texas was caught on video, showing 25-year-old Brandon Hicks shoving the man into the lake after he was lecturing them about strict coronavirus rules.

A group of people can be seen in their swimmers as they enjoy the sunshine when the scuffle happened on the afternoon of April 30 at a local park, Commons Ford Park.

Brandon Hicks, 25, has been arrested over the incident.
According to Austin news outlet Fox 7, court documents say the park ranger claimed he was standing on a dock near Lake Austin and was speaking to a group of people who were unlawfully drinking and smoking in the park.

The ranger claimed Hicks approached him from behind and pushed him into the water.

Officials said the "intentional and reckless action" could have caused the park ranger to hit his head on debris or rocks, which could have potentially caused him to drown.

Hicks has been charged with attempted assault on a public servant.

There are currently 28,097 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Texas and 783 deaths, while there are 1.13 million overall cases in the US.

 

Originally published as Ranger enforcing rules pushed into water

