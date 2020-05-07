Radcliffe's surprise Harry Potter return

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in a scene from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in a scene from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Murray Close/Warner Bros

Harry Potter fans, rejoice.

Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne, Dakota Fanning and more celebs are lending their voices for a very good cause.

The actors are reading a chapter each from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first in J.K. Rowling's best-selling fantasy series, while at home in quarantine.

Radcliffe, who played the titular character in all eight films, kicked off the event by reading Chapter One, titled "The Boy Who Lived," in which baby Harry is left on the doorstep of his aunt and uncle's home.

"Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much," he reads.

Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one.



And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator...⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome

https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020

Every week, a new chapter will be available on Spotify and the Harry Potter at Home website, which was launched by J.K. Rowling last month to entertain kids in lockdown.

"Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we're on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I'm delighted to launch Harry Potter at Home," Rowling announced on Twitter.

"I hope these initiatives will give children and even adults a happy distraction during their enforced stay-at-home time," she added.

Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB pic.twitter.com/i0ZjTplVoU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020

Fans were thrilled by the news on social media.

"Thank you, @wizardingworld! This is one of the best things related to Harry Potter that I ever saw. It was really emotional to see Dan on it. This is truly amazing!" a user wrote.

"Daniel reading Harry Potter is like the ultimate HP fangirl moment loved it so much, thank you! Can't wait to listen to the rest!" another said.

"Harry Potter reading Harry Potter … YES!" exclaimed an excited commenter.

Thank you, @wizardingworld! This is one of the best things related to Harry Potter that I ever saw. It was really emotional to see Dan on it. This is truly amazing! — Thiego Novais (@thiegonovais) May 5, 2020

Other readers include David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Claudia Kim and Noma Dumezweni.

The book's author, J.K. Rowling, recently revealed she suffered from coronavirus-type symptoms for a fortnight, adding she had managed to "fully recover".

The Harry Potter author, 54, who is married to a GP and lives in Edinburgh in the UK, posted on Twitter she had suffered from symptoms but had not been tested.

Rowling, who earned $92 million in 2019, eased fans' worries by confirming she had fully recovered with the help of a breathing exercise she shared in her tweet.

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

This month, Rowling revealed she is donating $1.94 million to help the homeless and those affected by domestic abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Radcliffe, the Harry Potter throwback is his first job related to the franchise since he blamed the iconic role for contributing to his struggles with alcohol.

In March this year, he told the BBC that his doubts and uncertainty about what to do with his life after the Harry Potter series was a major driver of his one-time drinking problem.

He's been sober since 2013 after initially trying to swear off the booze in 2010.

Radcliffe said that playing the boy wizard "carried some kind of interest for people and also a slightly mocking interest", adding: "It's inherently funny for people."

"If I went out and if I got drunk, I'd suddenly be aware of there being interest in that because it's not just a drunk guy. It's 'Oh, Harry Potter's getting drunk in the bar'.

"A lot of drinking that happened towards the end of Potter and for a little bit after it finished, it was panic, a little bit not knowing what to do next - not being comfortable enough in who I was to remain sober."

The actor previously said that he attempted to stop drinking multiple times and eventually did so with the help of friends.

