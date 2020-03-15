Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Sunshine Coast woman dies after contracting coronavirus

by Madura McCormack
15th Mar 2020 5:38 PM

 

A 77-YEAR-OLD woman who died in New South Wales after contracting coronavirus on March 13 was from Queensland, and likely contracted it from her daughter who had recently returned from a trip to San Francisco.

The Courier-Mail understands the 77-year-old woman from Noosaville on the sunshine coast, had been on a flight to Sydney on March 13 when her condition deteriorated significantly.

The woman was taken to hospital immediately upon landing but could not be resuscitated.

health authorities believe she contracted it from her daughter who had returned from San Francisco two weeks earlier and it was not known at the time that either woman had COVID-19.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks elderly fatality outbreak overseas travel pandemic sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CORONAVIRUS REACTION: Hear from the toilet paper suppliers

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS REACTION: Hear from the toilet paper suppliers

        News Biloela pharmacist and shop owners are perplexed over panic buying of dunny rolls

        Man arrested in Moura following crime spike

        premium_icon Man arrested in Moura following crime spike

        News Police warn that there are more offenders at large in the area

        Taroom publicans enter a new chapter

        premium_icon Taroom publicans enter a new chapter

        News Leichhardt Hotel operator reveals what brought he and his wife to Taroom and the...

        Life’s too short to hold grudges

        premium_icon Life’s too short to hold grudges

        News Wishing for more kindness, compassion