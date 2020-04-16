Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
File: Scott Powick Newscorp
File: Scott Powick Newscorp
Crime

Qld cop charged with failing to social distance

by Thomas Chamberlin
16th Apr 2020 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Queensland Police Service today confirmed to The Courier-Mail an officer had received a COVID-19 fine for failing to comply with social-distancing rules and travelling for non-essential business when they were off duty.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability the Queensland Police Service (QPS) can confirm that one officer has been issued with an infringement notice relating to COVID-19," a statement said.

"The Northern Police Region constable has received a $1,334 fine for failing to comply with a COVID-19 direction issued by the Chief Health Officer (CHO).

 

 

"Police will allege the officer failed to comply with the social-distancing rules and travelling for non- essential business on Friday, April 10, whilst off-duty.

"The QPS continues to enforce the directions of the Chief Health Officer as we work to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"We urge everyone to follow the public health directions, employ social distancing practices and avoid unnecessary travel so we can limit the spread of Coronavirus."

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks lockdown police qld crime qld police restrictions social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier refuses to release health advice on schools decision

        premium_icon Premier refuses to release health advice on schools decision

        Education Annastacia Palaszczuk will not release the health advice her Government relied on when making the decision to only open schools for the children of essential workers.

        The big issues sworn in council will tackle this term

        premium_icon The big issues sworn in council will tackle this term

        News Elected councillors sworn into office and immediately put in the hot seat

        CQ couple dress up to enjoy country races from home

        premium_icon CQ couple dress up to enjoy country races from home

        News With COVID-19 restrictions making it so crowds can’t attend race days, the couple...

        Biloela family Federal Court ruling expected in days

        premium_icon Biloela family Federal Court ruling expected in days

        News Decision will help determine whether family can return home.