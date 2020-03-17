Menu
Qld Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
News

Qld business to get financial support

by Tracey Ferrier
17th Mar 2020 7:53 AM

All Queensland businesses will get a payroll tax holiday and struggling traders will get access to cheap loans to help them survive the coronavirus crisis.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has stepped up economic support to help traders stay in business and keep Queenslanders in jobs.

She's extended a six-month payroll tax holiday, announced earlier this month for small- and medium-sized businesses, to all businesses.

And the government has also set aside $500 million for concessional loans of up to $250,000, including an initial 12-month interest free period.

The support is in addition to specific measures to help bruised and battered tourism operators and seafood exporters.

"We know the effects of this outbreak will grow and intensify, and as they do, so will our measures to protect Queenslanders' health, their jobs and their businesses," the premier said on Tuesday.

The cheap loans will be rolled out quickly through the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority, which is usually used to dole out help during natural disasters.

The state's confirmed coronavirus tally stands at 68, and while schools are officially open, some are preparing to close campuses and move to online teaching by the end of the week.

All Saints Anglican School on the Gold Coast has told parents that Thursday will be their last day on campus, with students to then learn from home in the run up to the Easter holidays.

Nearby Somerset College also told parents classes will be online within 48 hours.

