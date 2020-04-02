Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Qld border to be closed to FIFO workers

by Michael Doyle
2nd Apr 2020 6:46 AM

 

Many interstate workers will be banned from Queensland this weekend with stricter border controls to be enforced.

Fly-in-fly-out workers who are not deemed critical by the state government will not be allowed into Queensland.

The ban will come into effect at 11.59pm on Saturday night.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the measures will be taken to protect remote communities from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Queensland has no known cases in our remote regional communities, and restricting these workers from entering the state will remove a possible transmission route," Dr Lynham said.

"Exempting critical people will ensure that resources projects can continue to produce the mineral and energy resources we need."

The ban will not effect workers who travel throughout Queensland.

Originally published as Qld border to be closed to FIFO workers

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus fifo workers queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Top 5 Home Bakers in Banana Shire

        VOTE NOW: Top 5 Home Bakers in Banana Shire

        News Here are your nominations for the people that do the best home baking in the Banana Shire

        $35,000 critical for men's health, fellowship

        premium_icon $35,000 critical for men's health, fellowship

        News New shed forecasted to attract more members to predominantly elderly community...

        ‘Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers’

        premium_icon ‘Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers’

        Health ‘State Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers'

        Am I still allowed to fish?

        premium_icon Am I still allowed to fish?

        News Minister clarifies the rules for boaties as the evolving COVID-19 response...