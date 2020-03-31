Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
qantas
qantas
Travel

Qantas outbreak forces 100 into quarantine

31st Mar 2020 4:21 PM

Adelaide Airport has been hit with coronavirus, with SA Health confirming six Qantas baggage handlers have tested positive for the illness.

South Australia's Chief Public Health Officer Dr Nicola Spurrier said more than 100 Qantas workers that had come into contact with the same areas were also in isolation.

The six baggage handlers are among the 32 new cases confirmed in South Australia in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 337.

coronaviruspromo

Dr Spurrier said the group of six had only recently been identified.

"We're advising Qantas on the deep clean they'll need to undertake…we're currently talking to Qantas about risk mitigation and there'll be a significant number of staff who will need to go into quarantine."

Dr Spurrier said it was a serious situation and SA Health was working with Qantas to ensure there were no disruption to flights.

Passengers on the last flight into Adelaide Airport before the South Australian borders were shut in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Passengers on the last flight into Adelaide Airport before the South Australian borders were shut in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"If you have come off a flight today or in the past 24 hours, it may be worth giving your bags a wipe over and also monitoring yourself for symptoms," she said.

Despite coronavirus "normally spread by human to human contact", Dr Spurrier said the science was still being done how exactly the virus spread.

"Just be aware that this is in an issue, don't panic but if you develop symptoms we would look at testing you," she said.

More Stories

adelaide baggage handlers coronavirus covid-19 qantas south australia travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Queensland update: All you need to know

        Coronavirus Queensland update: All you need to know

        Health MORE than 40,000 people have been told to quarantine in Queensland since the outbreak of the coronavirus which has now soared to almost 750 confirmed cases.

        'Dob them in' plea as 1100 tourists defy lockdown

        premium_icon 'Dob them in' plea as 1100 tourists defy lockdown

        News Queenslanders continue to throw parties and flock to beaches

        $130b rescue package to keep 6 million in jobs

        $130b rescue package to keep 6 million in jobs

        Employment Find out if you are eligible for the payments

        New Aussie booze restrictions to control stockpiling

        premium_icon New Aussie booze restrictions to control stockpiling

        Smarter Shopping More limits on the amount of alcohol you can purchase