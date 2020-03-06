Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Qantas flight to London has been cancelled. Picture: Che Chorley
A Qantas flight to London has been cancelled. Picture: Che Chorley
Health

Qantas cancels flight to London due to coronavirus scare

by Stephanie Bedo
4th Mar 2020 5:47 PM

Qantas has had to cancel a flight to London tonight after a passenger with coronavirus was on a recent flight.

The airline has cancelled flight QF1 from Sydney while extra cleaning is carried out.

Passengers have been moved to the next available flight.

"While Qantas Medical has assessed the risk as extremely low, we are doing some additional cleaning of those aircraft as a precaution," a Qantas spokesperson said.

The infected passenger arrived in the country on February 28 but Qantas was only told this morning after NSW Health put out the advice around people who were on a flight last week.

The spokesperson said the cleaning was an "extra precaution", done in addition to the regular cleaning which takes place after each flight.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks qantas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        premium_icon REVEALED: Ballot draw numbers election day options

        News Ballot paper order decided for two hotly contested council divisions

        Drought assistance to cover basic expenses

        Drought assistance to cover basic expenses

        News Farm and suppliers struggling to pay for basic household expenses are encouraged to...

        ‘I didn’t see the signs’: Heartache in man's suicide death

        premium_icon ‘I didn’t see the signs’: Heartache in man's suicide death

        News Judy regrets not seeing the signs before her brother took his life

        Vote on the ‘best of’ the Banana Shire

        Vote on the ‘best of’ the Banana Shire

        News Help us decide on the region’s best businesses, trades, people and events.