SELF HELP: The Theodore Medical Centre is asking for volunteers to set up a home delivery service of food and medicine.
News

Providing vital supplies amid a pandemic

Aaron Goodwin
27th Apr 2020 11:03 AM
THE Theodore Medical Centre has sent a call-out for residents to put their hand up and assist the town’s most at risk.

The medical centre has sent out an expression of interest for volunteers to set up a self-sufficient delivery service for residents both in and outside of the Theodore township.

Theodore Medical Centre practice manager Natalie Dunk-Andrews said the home delivery service was targeted at residents out of town and at higher risk of contracting Covid-19.

“Due to Covid-19, for people at risk we want to avoid having them come to town and go shopping in town and put themselves at risk, ”Mrs Dunk-Andrews said.

“The option to do delivery is there for a few businesses in town already but it doesn't meet the needs of everyone living outside of town.

“Essentially, this is for anyone who lives in Theodore who is able to help people that are at home and need deliveries of groceries or medicine for example.”

Mrs Dunk-Andrews said these volunteer positions wouldn’t be managed by the medical centre and the method of payment from client to the volunteers was to be determined by the volunteer completing the deliveries.

“All the details come from you, if people have time and can offer it at a minimal cost or a no cost value that's entirely up to them,” Mrs Dunk-Andrews said.

“The times you can do deliveries are entirely up to you.

“I’m chasing people to send me their contact details and tell me what you can offer to help the community.”

Volunteer delivery drivers and their services will be posted on the Theodore Medical Centre’s Facebook page when finalised and also in Theodore’s fortnightly newsletter.

If you’re interested in the role contact the Theodore Medical Centre at 4993 1371.

