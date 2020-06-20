Protest to go ahead despite virus spike

A climate protest will go ahead in today despite the state seeing a surge in coronavirus cases in the past week.

Activists will march through the streets from 2pm today, with organisers saying they will walk in groups of 20.

Three protesters who attended a Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne have since tested positive for COVID-19.

A concerning rise in coronavirus cases this week has authorities vigilant in Victoria as the next step to ease restrictions looms.

Gyms, cinemas, indoor sports centres and concert venues are scheduled to reopen on Monday while cafes, restaurants and pubs will increase capacity from 20 people to 50.

Thirteen new cases were recorded on Friday, 18 on Thursday and 21 on Wednesday, resulting in the state's biggest increase in more than a month.

The protesters today plan to block intersections and ride around the city on bikes.

The plan is to show people that Australia still faces a climate emergency.

"The community response to COVID has shown that when Australians understand there is a crisis they will pull together to look after each other," spokeswoman Catherine Strong said.

"This is what we now need to deal with the climate emergency.

"Extinction Rebellion is getting back on the streets to remind people that what we've seen with COVID is just the tip of the iceberg compared to the problems unchecked climate change will bring, and we need to act now."

While the rest of the country's COVID-19 infections decline, Victoria's active cases rose to 91 on Friday, up from 66 four weeks ago.

Authorities are relieved that they know the links to most of the cases - many of whom are returned travellers or linked to them.

"We're hoping that this isn't the beginning of a second wave and we're doing everything we absolutely can to make sure that that's not the case," Victorian Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said.

Overall, 1792 Victorians have been recorded with the virus, though 1680 have recovered.

Five people are in hospital, including two patients in intensive care. Nineteen people have died.

