Protecting the entire town this flu season

IN AN EFFORT to prevent the spread of germs and the common cold, patchworkers around the region are sewing face masks to be distributed throughout the community.

An idea that started at a doctor’s appointment, Dr Adele Love at the Theodore Medical Centre and Theodore resident Loran Goodland discussed and decided to launch a sewing drive to provide face masks for Theodore residents and the town’s hospital.

Mrs Goodland said that there are 14 sewers from across Theodore, Moura and Taroom that are currently sewing 100 per cent cotton face masks at home.

“Although these masks won’t prevent you from getting the coronavirus, this is more for a few weeks down the track in winter, flu and cold season,” Mrs Goodland said.

“These are for people to wear when they have to go out for groceries or whatever they are doing around town to keep their germs to them themselves.

“The normal flu season is nearly upon us.”

The drop-off point for the face masks is out the front of Mrs Goodland’s address in Theodore in a plastic container.

This Friday, Mrs Goodland will deliver all the face masks she has made and that have been received to the Theodore Medical Centre for distribution.

“They have two layers of fabric and being cotton it breathes, its washable and we can save the ‘you beaut’ masks for the hospital if and when the virus comes,” Mrs Goodland said.

“We have to help support he medical staff and keep ourselves out of hospital for the people that may contract the virus and need to be hospitalised.

“A lot of us are over 70 who are sewing and it’s something we can do to help our community and medical staff.”

For more information about the project contact Mrs Goodland at 0473 008 447.