Program aims to help carers achieve their goals

CARER HELP: Current carers and people who have been carers in the past two years are eligible for the training program.

UNPAID carers in Central Queensland can now train for their vocations at no cost through a Carers Queensland program.

Your Caring Way aims to provide free accredited and non-accredited training to carers to prepare them for paid employment, work experience or volunteering.

Carers Queensland chair Jim Toohey said that people who might have spent decades caring for others could get assistance with returning to work or study.

"Many carers want to enter or re-enter the workforce, study or volunteer," he said. "However, they often feel unprepared to do so.

"We know that employment enables social connectedness, improved health and wellbeing, and provides time away from caring responsibilities.

"We are here to support carers in achieving their goals, whether that be full-time or part-time employment, studying or volunteering. It's their choice."

Mr Toohey said the help given would be based on the goal of each individual carer.

"What we're really trying to do is help people identify and meet their goals in one of the most important times of their life.

"It could be something as basic as helping someone to put a resume together or prepare for a job interview.

"We want to give them the opportunities the rest of us take for granted."

Current carers and those who have been a carer in the past two years are eligible to register for the program online.

"We are in unprecedented times, and now more than ever we need to rethink how we support unpaid carers," Mr Toohey said.

"We are willing to invest in their future. We want to help them return to the workforce by connecting them to real opportunities."

The program began on Monday, April 20 and will be implemented over two and a half years across Queensland, Tasmania, and South Australia.

It is funded by the Department of Social Services.