Prisoners climb roof in Wacol jail protest

Priosners are on the roof of the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre.

9.20pm: Prisoners have taken to the rooftop of Arthur Gorrie jail in Wacol after an incident at the state's remand centre.

Five prisoners were understood to be on the rooftop at the jail, with warm clothing and blankets.

Officers said the prisoners were protesting about not having visits, the quality of the food and taking too long to see a doctor.

Officers said some of the prisoners have also been eating food on the rooftop.

Under new restrictions at the state's jails to prevent the spread of coronavirus, prison visits from family and friends have been banned.

Officers and other essential visitors such as health staff have also undergone temperature checks.

GEO, the operator of the privately run jail has been contacted for comment.

A prison spokesman confirmed five prisoners were still on the rooftop tonight.

Staff are negotiating with the prisoners.

The prison is in lockdown until they come down.

The Courier-Mail was also told a prisoner assaulted a staff member with a guitar at the jail.

A spokesman tonight confirmed a staff member had minor injuries after the assault.

It involved a prisoner separate to the rooftop prisoners.

"A prisoner has been separated pending a criminal charge," the spokesman said.

"The staff member was assessed by medical staff and then remained on duty."

