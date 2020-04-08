Prisoner tells court: ‘It’s hard in here’

A PRISONER has asked a court for bail, telling a judge that coronavirus was making it "hard for everyone" in jail.

Ian Charles Victor McIlvenna, 42, of Gympie, made the impassioned plea during his bail application on Wednesday, telling the Brisbane Supreme Court he was worried about his kids and elderly parents during the pandemic.

"It's hard for everyone in here at the moment," Mr McIlvenna said.

"We're very vulnerable at the moment. I know I've done the wrong thing, but I'd just like to see my kids."

Mr McIlvenna is facing a raft of charges including armed robbery, wilful damage of a police car, receiving tainted property, stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and serious assault of police.

Justice Soraya Ryan said she was hesitant to grant him bail because the last time Mr McIlvenna had been released on bail, he had allegedly committed 40 more offences.

Justice Ryan said she was also troubled by the nature of Mr McIlvenna's alleged offending.

The court was told the Southside father allegedly robbed a 16-year-old at a store at gunpoint.

He also allegedly fled police in a car and continued once the tyres had been deflated, hitting eight cars.

Mr McIlvenna told the court he had been drug-free for four months and was ready to get his life back on track.

Justice Ryan adjourned the bail application to a date to be fixed. - NewsRegional