Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Prisoner dead after incident at correctional precinct

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au
8th May 2020 5:53 PM

A PRISONER has died after an incident at the Darwin Correctional Centre.

Police and St John Ambulance paramedics were called to the Darwin Correctional Precinct at 1.45pm on Friday after a 32-year-old man was found injured.

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

NT Police is investigating and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

The NT Department of the Attorney-General and Justice spokeswoman declined to comment as the matter was a police investigation.

More Stories

correctional centre editors picks prison deaths prisons

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Surge in bag drops keeping scheme alive

        premium_icon Surge in bag drops keeping scheme alive

        News Community getting on board and adjusting to new Containers for Change system.

        Steps to freedom: How our lives could change

        Steps to freedom: How our lives could change

        News National Cabinet meeting to discuss easing of lockdown measures

        Fuelling the minds of our future leaders

        premium_icon Fuelling the minds of our future leaders

        News Banana Shire School went to complete paper-based learning during school shutdown...

        When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        premium_icon When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        Business Restaurants and cafes are expected to open within weeks