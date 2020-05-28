Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A ‘primary school aged child’ has been involved in a vehicle collision.
A ‘primary school aged child’ has been involved in a vehicle collision.
News

‘Primary schoolchild’ hospitalised after vehicle collision

Jordan Gilliland
28th May 2020 9:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 'PRIMARY school aged child' has been transported to hospital after a vehicle and pedestrian incident in Cannonvale.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident on Paluma Rd, Cannonvale, about 8.40am.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman confirmed the collision happened in a car park near McDonalds and was a "low-speed collision".

The QPS spokesman said the child had suffered a cut to their knee.

The patient was being transported to Proserpine hospital with minor injuries to their lower limb, the QAS spokeswoman confirmed.

cannonvale collision queensland ambulance service school aged child
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Engineering firm goes into voluntary administration owing $2m

        premium_icon Engineering firm goes into voluntary administration owing...

        Breaking A longstanding Mackay-based engineering company with a strong reputation in the mining sector has been put into administration owing creditors more than $2m.

        Coronavirus death scares Blackwater residents

        premium_icon Coronavirus death scares Blackwater residents

        News Some of the town’s older residents are apprehensive about last night’s confirmed...

        Council identifies ‘180 year waste storage site’ for possible move

        premium_icon Council identifies ‘180 year waste storage site’ for possible...

        News Council will undertake a $63,000 study to assess the opportunity of transferring...

        5 things you need to know about Blackwater virus death

        premium_icon 5 things you need to know about Blackwater virus death

        Health As the community comes to grips with the tragedy, here are five things you need to...