Priceless memories captured in print

PRINTING PRESS: 89-year-old June Thiedeke of Biloela relished her time working with the Central Telegraph and continues to have a love for the publication.

PRINTING PRESS: 89-year-old June Thiedeke of Biloela relished her time working with the Central Telegraph and continues to have a love for the publication.

FORMER Central Telegraph correspondent June Thiedeke (89) has half a dozen scrapbooks just chock full of clippings and cut-outs of her favourite CT stories over the years.

It’s not uncommon for the 89-year-old’s bed to be covered in newspaper clippings as she collects memories and moments in time in her precious scrapbooks.

Mrs Thiedeke was with the Central Telegraph for quite a number of years, with a particular focus on Jambin and Goovigen news and current affairs.

“I really got a thrill out of doing it, I had never done anything like this before and I really enjoyed the time I was there,” Mrs Thiedeke said.

“It was a great way to share news across the region.

“I really got quite a lot out of my role and it was nice to be accepted within the community to share this information.”

Now based at Wahroonga Aged Care, Mrs Thiedeke said, although she was getting on in years, she was still amazed by the news and things she could learn from the weekly paper.

She said her role with the Central Telegraph was a great way for her to keep in contact with her community, long time residents and friends.

“I get the newspaper because if there’s anything interesting I will cut it out, every day there’s something new going on,” Mrs Thiedeke said.

“Really all of the stories were good in lots of ways, it left me feeling that I had served some purpose within the community.

“Peter Bates is one I remember the most from my time there.”

The 89-year-old said although the Central Telegraph had changed drastically over the years, she really got a kick out of seeing the smiling school kids in the paper.

“Every time I like seeing the little ones with the school pieces, I like to cut out of all the little cuties.

“QCWA, churches and the schools were essential to Jambin so I always wanted to stay current with their news.

“They weren’t huge stories so it was lots of little bits of news to keep everyone informed.”