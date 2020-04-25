Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PRICES DROP: Resident Marie Jobson (inset) says markdowns aren't enough to ease panic-buying bills, despite meat prices dropping dramatically inside local stores.
PRICES DROP: Resident Marie Jobson (inset) says markdowns aren't enough to ease panic-buying bills, despite meat prices dropping dramatically inside local stores.
News

Price slash not enough to curb panic-buy hike

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
25th Apr 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 4:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUPERMARKET shoppers across Australia have clambered for huge markdowns as panic-buying calms down but Warwick residents are yet to reap the relief at check-outs.

Despite news bulk meat items had been slashed to prices as low as $4 at the local Woolworths, shopper Marie Jobson said panic buying was continuing to push up prices.

"My grocery bill has increased $150 since COVID-19, and I've bought nothing different," she said.

"It's just that the price of things has gone sky high."

Ms Jobson said most groceries basics had returned to shelves and she couldn't see why prices weren't being more regulated.

"The stores are making a good situation for themselves out of a bad one for everyone else," she said.

Spano's IGA owner Frank Spano said markdowns were a "one-off" and wouldn't affect smaller supermarkets.

"We had a full supply the whole time and we behave very differently to Coles," he said.

He also said demand for packaged goods was unchanged.

"People are still buying toilet paper, flour," he said. "They are still shopping for their needs and, as long as that continues, it's going to happen."

More Stories

coles panic buying shopping woolies
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        premium_icon Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        Property New rental laws have started in Queensland to help tenants and landlords deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. WHAT THE GUIDELINES SAY

        Huge boost for region’s roads

        premium_icon Huge boost for region’s roads

        News Banana Shire must decide on its priority road projects after receiving $600,000 for...

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Dawn Service live stream, how to celebrate in Queensland

        Beginning of the end? Plan to lift restrictions revealed

        premium_icon Beginning of the end? Plan to lift restrictions revealed

        News Community sports, shopping and small social gatherings could return in weeks