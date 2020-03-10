Preparations for the bullarama wrapping up

AS USUAL, we have had a busy start to the year!

We have warmly welcomed our new Preps, Nate, Logan and Eddie, who are settling in very well to their new school.

Our four Year 6 leaders are excitedly preparing for their leadership badge ceremony.

They have already demonstrated pleasing leadership skills so far this year.

The Year 3-6s have started learning to play the ukulele. These have been great fun, and everyone is practising and persevering, looking forward to learning songs they can perform next term.

Preps.

Students are busy preparing their art entries for the Callide Valley Show.

Linked to our other learning areas, such as English, the students have been looking at their ‘inner animals’ or their ‘perfect pets’.

This year, all students at Jambin SS from Prep to Year 6 are learning Japanese via Rockhampton Distance Ed.

They have thoroughly enjoyed their lessons, ranging from basic greetings and colours, to more involved self-introductions.

This year all students are engaging in a weekly CCT lesson (Creative and Critical Thinking).

They investigate different strategies and ways of thinking and then use these in other learning areas.

Everyone enjoys these activities and it has been very pleasing to see the students already linking their new skills across the curriculum.

So far they have practised ‘see, think, wonder’, ‘think, pair, share’, ‘thinkers’ keys’ and De Bono’s Thinking Hats.

Bullarama.

Our wonderful P & C has been very busy, preparing for this year’s Bullarama on this Saturday, March 14.

They have been working hard to improve on last year’s successful event and make this one even better!

The students are very excited to involved in planning the new lunch area, which will be funded by the Bullarama proceeds.

We hope to see you all there!