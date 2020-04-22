Premier reveals no new cases of COVID-19

QUEENSLAND has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 for the second time in three days, with the state's total now at 1024.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has also revealed a new website full of details about Queensland cases will be launched today.

Health Minister Steven Miles said Queensland couldn't do better than zero cases.

More than 90,000 tests have been undertaken across the state, with 2613 people tested yesterday alone.

Six people are being treated on ventilators in ICUs.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk talks about no new COVID-19 cases. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said there had been no new cases in Cairns overnight after a cluster was revealed yesterday.

She said Queensland had only started doing serology testing on Monday - a test for coronavirus antibodies - and three had so far returned positive.

Premier Palaszczuk revealed a new coronavirus website would be released today providing far more detail about coronavirus cases including data broken down by local government area, heatmaps, information about quarantine in the different regions and 'active cases, recovered cases and community transmission details'.

"I want to make sure Queensland is getting the information they want," she said.

"By lunchtime today, that'll be up and it'll also be updated by lunchtime everyday."

Ms Palaszczuk also echoed Prime Minister Scott Morrison's call yesterday for nursing homes to stop isolating elderly residents, saying it was vital they were able to have visits from family.

Yesterday, there were six new cases in Queensland after none were recorded the day before.

As of yesterday, there were 280 active cases of COVID-19 in Queensland, with 738 recovered cases.

The most active cases are located in Brisbane Metro South, at 81, and Brisbane Metro North, at 76.

