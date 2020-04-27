PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced there have been three new coronavirus cases in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

The Premier will will hold a press conference this morning to update the state on the latest coronavirus news.

It comes after Ms Palaszczuk yesterday flagged the easing of some restrictions in Queensland from next weekend.

It means Queenslanders will be able to go shopping for non-essential itms, take a picnic and sunbake at the beach.

People have also been told they can go for a drive, but only within 50km of their home.

The measures will be reviewed in two weeks, with more relaxations possible if cases remain low.

It comes after just three new cases were announced on Sunday morning, with the state's total now at 1033.

Two new cases were announced on Saturday, making it 11 straight days when new cases were restricted to fewer than 10.

Originally published as Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus