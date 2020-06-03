Powerful image tells truth about protests

From extreme violence to moments of calm, here are some of the most powerful images from protests across the United States following the death of black man George Floyd.

Pinned under the knee of white officer Derek Chauvin, the 46-year-old died in Minneapolis on May 25.

Police have been taking a knee in an act of solidarity with protesters against the country's racial fractures including at Black Lives Matter marches, in memory of Floyd and at demonstrations for black woman Breonna Taylor, shot dead by police in her home in March.

Pennsylvania National Guard holding shields face peaceful protesters. Picture: Matt Slocum/AP

A police officer embraces a protester who helped disperse a crowd of people in Atlanta. Picture: John Bazemore/AP

Chief of NYPD Terence Monahan took a knee with protesters and then embraced them. Picture: Craig Ruttle/AP

Protesters are emotional at the response from police outside Spokane County Courthouse in Washington. Picture: Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP

People show their support for a Black Lives Matter march as it passes in Tampa, Florida. Picture: Martha Ascencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP

Protesters surround a police officer in Louisville, Kentucky on May 28 during a protest for Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March. Picture: Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP

He said they cannot be fighting in the city they love and share. Picture: Craig Ruttle/AP

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the take a knee movement in 2016, since seen at protests across the US including here in San Jose, California. Picture: Dai Sugano/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

Philadelphia police and National Guard take a knee at the suggestion of Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton outside the police headquarters. Picture: Matt Slocum/AP

Hampton Lieutenant Alex Ren and Seabrook Deputy Chief Kevin Gelineau take a knee as they join protesters against police brutality on Hampton Beach. Picture: Charles Krupa/AP