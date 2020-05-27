Postie’s ‘disgraceful’ act caught on film

A NSW man has shared video footage of an Australia Post contractor's "disgraceful" treatment of his parcel, calling on the organisation to discipline its workforce.

The man, who spoke to news.com.au on condition of anonymity, was at home last Thursday afternoon when his dog started barking.

When he went outside to investigate, he found a parcel he had been expecting "miles from the door", and he assumed his dog had disturbed somebody trying to steal it.

But when he looked over security footage for more information, he instead discovered it had been an Australia Post contractor who flung the parcel "from about 10m from the front door", leaving it "about 2m short" of his doorstep.

The driver also did not attempt to knock at the front door or call out to attract attention, even though the man's car was clearly visible in the drive way at the time, indicating he was at home.

He said it had been "pretty upsetting" to review the security footage and see how his belongings had been treated.

"My dog went crazy so I knew someone was there, and when I opened the door the package was miles from the door - I thought someone had tried to steal something," he said.

"The package only contained a large bag so it wasn't damaged, but usually I get a lot of electronics delivered so it's lucky there was nothing breakable this time."

He said he wanted to share the footage as he believed poor behaviour by Australia Post's contractors was becoming more common.

"I know they're only contractors but they need to be held accountable for what they're doing," the man said.

Australia Post has been hit by a string of complaints recently.

"Australia Post needs to do something as it seems to be widespread, and it's definitely not what you expect as a customer.

"They need to treat people's packages they way they should be treated - there could have been anything in that box. I know we're supposed to be social distancing at the moment and people don't like to come too close, but that was taking things too far."

The man said he had contacted Australia Post to report this incident but had not yet heard back.

An Australia Post spokeswoman told news.com.au the organisation was looking into the situation.

"While this is unacceptable and we apologise to the customer, our drivers have been working hard to help deliver essential supplies and packages during the COVID-19 emergency," the spokeswoman said.

"We have received this complaint and will be in touch with the customer to apologise, and will be speaking to the driver to remind them of our delivery procedures."

Earlier this month, Australia Post took to its Facebook page in response to hundreds of complaints of delivery delays during the coronavirus pandemic.

"As our business adapts during this challenging time we're doing everything possible to get your parcels to you," the post said.

"We've read and replied to as many comments on social media as we can and completely understand your frustration as you aim to stay connected to loved ones, communities, businesses, and customers.

"We thank you for your support and patience."

The organisation's Facebook page has also been littered with complaints that posties are failing to wait a reasonable amount of time after knocking or buzzing with a delivery, even as thousands of Aussies were working from home during coronavirus lockdown.

Many claim that by the time they answer the door, the courier has vanished, leaving behind a card with details for the package to be collected in person at an Australia Post branch.

Originally published as Postie's 'disgraceful' act caught on film