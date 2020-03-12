Poo bandit drops steaming pile of horror… again

Still from video of poo in Corio Woolies. Picture: Hayley Thomson via Storyful

Still from video of poo in Corio Woolies. Picture: Hayley Thomson via Storyful

Corio has been the ugly scene of a second public poo ordeal within days after footage emerged of a stool sample in the aisle of a local shopping centre.

Video shared by shopper Hayley Thomson, who visited Woolworths at Corio Village on Tuesday afternoon, shows the dookie that appears to be sitting in a cleaning items section.

It comes less than week after a Princess Rd resident captured a woman defecating in her front yard in broad daylight, just 1km away from the latest incident.

Still from video of poo in Corio Woolies. Picture: Hayley Thomson via Storyful

Still from video of poo in Corio Woolies. Picture: Hayley Thomson via Storyful

In a statement, Woolworths told News Corp Australia: "This type of behaviour in plainly unacceptable and we feel sorry for those customers and team members who were exposed to it."

Woolworths has asked anyone with information to contact Corio police (03) 5273 9555 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

- with news.com.au