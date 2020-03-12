Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Still from video of poo in Corio Woolies. Picture: Hayley Thomson via Storyful
Still from video of poo in Corio Woolies. Picture: Hayley Thomson via Storyful
News

Poo bandit drops steaming pile of horror… again

12th Mar 2020 11:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Corio has been the ugly scene of a second public poo ordeal within days after footage emerged of a stool sample in the aisle of a local shopping centre.

Video shared by shopper Hayley Thomson, who visited Woolworths at Corio Village on Tuesday afternoon, shows the dookie that appears to be sitting in a cleaning items section.

It comes less than week after a Princess Rd resident captured a woman defecating in her front yard in broad daylight, just 1km away from the latest incident.

 

Still from video of poo in Corio Woolies. Picture: Hayley Thomson via Storyful
Still from video of poo in Corio Woolies. Picture: Hayley Thomson via Storyful

 

Still from video of poo in Corio Woolies. Picture: Hayley Thomson via Storyful
Still from video of poo in Corio Woolies. Picture: Hayley Thomson via Storyful

 

 

In a statement, Woolworths told News Corp Australia: "This type of behaviour in plainly unacceptable and we feel sorry for those customers and team members who were exposed to it."

Woolworths has asked anyone with information to contact Corio police (03) 5273 9555 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

- with news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks indecent act poo bandit

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hydrogen power test station on cards for central QLD

        premium_icon Hydrogen power test station on cards for central QLD

        Environment Central Queensland is in-line for a power plant using ‘the fuel of the future’ with a major new study about to be announced for what is being touted as a ‘job creating’...

        Recording 150 years of history in the Banana Shire

        premium_icon Recording 150 years of history in the Banana Shire

        News Historical homestead items assessed for preservation

        Preparations for the bullarama wrapping up

        premium_icon Preparations for the bullarama wrapping up

        News Jambin students already getting ready for Callide Valley Show.

        'Leap of faith': From devastating loss to rescuing others

        premium_icon 'Leap of faith': From devastating loss to rescuing others

        News Turning point for Biloela woman was when her daughter was crushed by a pallet load...