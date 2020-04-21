Police scour beach after reports of swimmer 'disappearing'

UPDATE 5.50PM:

LIFESAVERS and police officers have been stood down from a late-afternoon search, after reports of a swimmer in distress.

The alarm was sounded near Beach Access 246 at Bokarina about 4pm, after a walker reported seeing a swimmer about 80m offshore 'disappear'.

Lifesavers Dicky Beach assisted the search, along with the lifeguard on duty at Kawana and a supervisor, with a drone used as well as jet skis, to search the water.

Police officers were on the beach, but there was reportedly no sign of a missing swimmer or any abandoned belongings on the beach.

Sammy Kurtz was on the beach at the time and said people nearby initially thought a shark had been spotted, but soon realised there may have been a missing swimmer.

She said lifeguards sped north towards Point Cartwright soon after.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman advised they'd not located anyone "of interest" and lifesavers said the search had been stood down about 5.30pm.

EARLIER:

POLICE and lifesavers are currently scouring sand and surf at a popular Coast stretch of beach, after a walker reported seeing a swimmer 'disappear' this afternoon.

The walker reported to police they'd noticed a swimmer about 80m offshore along the Buddina-Bokarina stretch, but lost sight of them about 4pm.

The call sparked police officers and surf lifesavers into action, with lifesavers currently on jetskis and officers on the beach, looking to confirm whether it was a swimmer in distress or not.

It's understood there is no indication at the moment that there was a swimmer in the area, with no towels or other equipment nearby, but a drone was reportedly being sent up as well, as the precautionary searches were carried out.

It was understood the incident was reported to have happened at Bokarina Beach, near Beach Access 246.

More to come.