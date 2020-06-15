Police reveal what could have caused tragic fatal crash

UPDATE: A SPEED SIGN bent to its base, parts of a tree strewn across the road, and a HiLux crumpled. This was the horrific scene emergency crews were confronted with when they tried to save a young man involved in a crash at Collinsville on Saturday night.

Emergency services attended the single vehicle crash on Garrick St, in the rural town of Collinsville at 9.50pm where they found a utility had crashed into a tree.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics treated a 26-year-old man for critical injuries and took him to Collinsville Hospital.

He was then flown to Townsville University Hospital. The man, who has been identified as a resident of Ayr, was declared dead upon arrival.

Crash in Collinsville.

Mackay Forensic Crash Unit's Senior Constable Michael Parker offered condolences to the family and said it was devastating for everyone who knew him.

He said the young man was likely on his way home from a nearby party.

"It's such a tragic loss of life at such a young age and terrible for his family and those that knew him," Sen-Constable Parker said.

"Unfortunately car crashes can result in a sudden unexpected form of death that can have devastating impacts throughout the entire community for years to come."

Sen-Constable Parker said the cause of the crash was under investigation, but it appeared speed, alcohol and failing to wear a seatbelt may have been contributing factors.

"It appears the driver failed to negotiate a moderate right-hand corner and left the roadway where he struck a 60km/h road sign before striking a tree," he said.

"Speed does appear to be a factor but we're still determining all factors. Alcohol does appear to be a factor and there was evidence of that at the site, it also appears he was not wearing a seat belt correctly at the time."

Crash in Collinsville.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating the cause of the crash.

Originally published as Police reveal what could have caused tragic fatal crash