Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police this afternoon responded to reports of an incident at Rockhampton Base Hospital.
Police this afternoon responded to reports of an incident at Rockhampton Base Hospital.
News

Police respond to incident at Rocky Base Hospital

kaitlyn smith
10th May 2020 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have this afternoon responded to reports of a disturbance at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

It is believed a woman who had just given birth assaulted and spat at staff and security officers on the hospital's maternity ward.

Early reports suggested the woman allegedly became aggressive after a child safety officer visited her.

The incident occurred this afternoon around 3.40pm.

It is understood doctors moved the newborn to another part of the hospital as the incident unfolded.

The situation is now believed to be under control.

It is unknown at this time whether the woman will be fined under Queensland Government's strict new laws which state a person who deliberately spits, sneezes or coughs on frontline workers will be fined up to $13,000.

queesnland health rockhampton base hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School return rollout a problem for small schools

        premium_icon School return rollout a problem for small schools

        News Students to regain vital learning tool when they head back to class on May 11

        Surge in bag drops keeping scheme alive

        premium_icon Surge in bag drops keeping scheme alive

        News Community getting on board and adjusting to new Containers for Change system.

        Steps to freedom: How our lives could change

        Steps to freedom: How our lives could change

        News National Cabinet meeting to discuss easing of lockdown measures

        Fuelling the minds of our future leaders

        premium_icon Fuelling the minds of our future leaders

        News Banana Shire School went to complete paper-based learning during school shutdown...